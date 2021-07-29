Jungle Cruise, historical fiction thriller and street tacos

Watch

Dwayne Johnson returns to theaters as a 20th century riverboat captain who is taking a British scientist (Emily Blunt) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) to uncover the Tree of Life, which they think holds healing properties that could change the state of medicine forever. The trip is anything but easy as they are forced to face wild animals, exasperating forces of nature and a group from Imperial Germany who wants to find the tree first. This fantasy adventure is based on Disneyland’s popular riverboat ride.

Watch Jungle Cruise in theatres or on Disney+.

Read

In Kim Michele Richardson’s bestseller The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, librarian Cussy Mary Carter is found amid her journey to deliver books to her fellow Appalachians.

But Carter is one of the last blue-skinned people around, and she has to overcome prejudice if she wants to bring the joy of books to Troublesome Creek.

“A timeless and significant tale about … how books can bring hope and light to even the darkest pocket in history,” says Karen Abbott, New York Times bestselling author.

Eat

Hilliard-based Habaneros Fresh Mexican Grill has just opened its third location, this time in Grandview Yard. Satisfy any craving with a choice of street tacos, tortas, quesadillas or more, and top it off with choco flan.

For more menu options, check out the Habaneros website.

