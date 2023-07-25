The Thurman Cafe, The Haunted Mansion, The Housemaid

Eat

With the sweltering heat that is expected this weekend, you may want to skip grilling for yourself and your family. If you need to get your cookout fill, however, 2023’s Best of the Bus winner for best burgers has the patty to satisfy your summer appetite. The Thurman Cafe is a German Village icon with over 20 different specialty burgers, each made with 3/4-pound patties and an extensive selection of toppings. The Thurmanator, a dish so intense that it earned the restaurant a spot on Travel Channel’s Man vs. Food, is composed of two 12-ounce patties and an extensive list of toppings, including banana peppers, sautéed onions, bacon and mozzarella. Visitors can also switch things up with unique flavors such as the The Rad Shroom Burger, a burger topped with mushrooms and their specialty horseradish cheese.

Watch

Why wait until Halloween to get spooky? The Haunted Mansion – which hits theaters this Friday – brings the spirit of the famous Walt Disney theme park ride to the big screen. This rendition is a remake of Eddie Murphy’s 2003 film and it follows single mother Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her son as they take up residence in a mansion in New Orleans. However, after realizing the mansion is cursed, they must seek the help of a priest (Owen Wilson), a psychic (Tiffany Haddish), a paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield) and a historian (Danny Devito) to exorcize the house. With a star-studded cast that also includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Winona Ryder and Jared Leto, this reboot takes you straight into the heart of Disney’s famous attraction.

Read

With five consecutive weeks on the New York Times Best Sellers list, Freida McFadden’s The Housemaid is brimming with scares and shocking twists. This psychological thriller follows Millie Calloway, a crafty woman with a criminal history, as she becomes a housekeeper for the wealthy Winchester family. Calloway's employer, Nina Winchester, may have a flawless life at first glance. However, after just a few days of cleaning the crevices of the Winchester household, Calloway discovers that the Winchester family may have some skeletons in their closets. With unpredictable turns, complicated characters and a surprising sprinkle of dark humor, The Housemaid will keep you guessing and deeply engaged.

