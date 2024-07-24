The God of the Woods, The Capital Grille and the Olympics

Read

Expand The God of the Woods

Liz Moore, the New York Times bestselling author of Long Bright River, is back with another thrilling page-turner. The God of the Woods begins in August 1975, when thirteen-year-old Barbara Van Laar has vanished from her summer camp bunk one morning. Immediately, panic arises, and although any camper’s disappearance would raise alarm, Barbara’s case is particularly questionable. Barbara is the daughter of the family that owns the summer camp, and she is the second Van Laar child to have gone missing. As the search begins, the mysteries of the Van Laar family unravel, leading to a story with layers of secrets and twists.

Eat

Expand Capital Grille

This Sunday, Columbus welcomes a fine-dining restaurant and steakhouse to its booming food scene. The Capital Grille opens in Lennox Town Center, making it the first Columbus location of this luxury dining chain. The restaurant is known for its dry-aged steaks which are aged for 18 to 24 days and prepared in-house, but its seafood and wine offerings add to its allure. Guests can choose from a wine list of more than 350 selections, which servers pair perfectly with any dish. Along with its hand-carved steaks and award-winning wines, The Capital Grille also offers classic dishes such as pan-fried calamari, lobster mac ‘n’ cheese and desserts prepared from scratch each morning.

Watch

Expand Paris Olympics

The world’s largest sporting event is back, and 19 days of exciting competition kick off this Friday. The 2024 Paris Olympics sets several historic firsts, beginning with the Opening Ceremony on Friday. For the first time in history, the Opening Ceremony will be held outside of a stadium. This year, the parade will be held on the Seine, with athletes traveling on boats for each country. Viewers can tune in at 1:30 p.m. EST for the ceremony, which is expected to last for more than three hours. Events started Wednesday with men’s soccer matches and rugby sevens. Thursday will include archery, women’s soccer, women’s handball and rugby sevens. Following the Opening Ceremony on Friday, swimming and gymnastics will both begin Saturday.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.