Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, These Summer Storms and VASO

Expand Star Trek

Watch

Set phasers to stream! Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns for a third season on Paramount+, continuing the legacy of one of sci-fi's most iconic franchises. This fan-favorite spinoff follows Captain Pike, Spock and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise in the years before Kirk, blending fresh storytelling with the classic, nostalgic charm of the original series. Season 3 kicks off with the dramatic fallout of last season's Gorn cliffhanger and promises a genre-defying, 10-episode lineup – including a murder-mystery holodeck episode, a rom-com, a retro 1950s-style adventure and even a spooky, zombie-inspired tale. Whether you're a lifelong Trekkie or just coming aboard, this season boldly goes where no Strange New Worlds has gone before.

New Trekkers: Remember, you can enjoy Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in any episode order.

Expand Amazon

Read

From New York Times bestselling author Sarah MacLean comes These Summer Storms, an intense, high-stakes drama set off the coast of Rhode Island. Alice Storm returns to her family's private island after the unexpected death of her tech-mogul father, only to find herself trapped in a week-long inheritance challenge alongside her estranged siblings. As literal and emotional storms rage, Alice faces buried secrets and a slow-burn, enemies-to-lovers romance with her father's right-hand man. Equal parts mystery, family drama and smart romance, this must-read summer novel explores both the ties that bond and the ones worth breaking.

Expand Jordan Gulley

Eat

VASO Rooftop Lounge, perched atop the AC Marriott in Dublin's Bridge Park, took home the title of "Best Rooftop Dining" in this year's Best of the 'Bus poll, triumphing in the new category by just a handful of votes. Guests ride up a glass elevator and are greeted by sweeping views of the Scioto River, lush greenery and the Columbus skyline – whether lounging in cabanas during the summer or heated igloos during the winter. The menu spotlights Spanish-style tapas – think ropa vieja, deviled eggs and crab cakes – paired with signature culinary cocktails crafted around seasonal ingredients. Combine the lively atmosphere, panoramic vistas and inventive small-plate cuisine, and it's clear why VASO rose above the rest this year. To read more about VASO and other rooftop runners-up, click here.

Expand The OSU Marching Band

Follow

This week, we're following The Ohio State University Marching Band. Catch @tbdbitl this weekend as it performs alongside the Columbus Symphony Orchestra at Picnic with the Pops' last performances.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.