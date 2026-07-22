Hadestown or Lucky; Cool Machine; and Roosters Wings

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Watch – In or Out

In

Nothing is as it seems in Lucky, Apple TV+'s new thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy. Based on Marissa Stapley's bestselling novel and a Reese Witherspoon's Book Club pick, the limited series follows a former con artist forced back into a dangerous world of crime after a multimillion-dollar heist goes wrong. Featuring a star-studded clast also including Annette Bening and Timothy Olyphant, the suspenseful drama premiers July 15 with its first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Wednesday.

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Out

It's not every day a Broadway blockbuster makes its way to movie theaters. Hadestown: The Musical, a live cinematic capture of the Tony Award-winning production, reunites the original Broadway principal cast for a powerful retelling of the Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and Persephone. Blending folk music, New Orleans-inspired jazz and breathtaking staging, the acclaimed production arrives in theaters beginning July 24 for just five days, giving audiences a rare chance to experience the musical on the big screen.

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Read

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead returns with Cool Machine, the highly-anticipated final installment in his acclaimed Harlem Trilogy. Set in 1980s New York City, the literary crime novel follows furniture dealer and reluctant stolen goods dealer Ray Carney as one last gamble pulls him back into Harlem's criminal underworld. Combining sharp social commentary, memorable characters and page-turning suspense, Cool Machine hits shelves July 21.

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Eat

There's a reason Roosters Wings keeps flying to the top. Fresh off another win as Best Wings in our 2026 Best of the 'Bus readers' poll, the central Ohio favorite continues to serve up saucy, crispy wings that have earned a loyal following. With National Chicken Wing Day coming up on July 29, there's no better time to see why locals crowned Roosters the reigning wing champion once again.

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Follow

This week, we're following Best of the 'Bus Best Local Musician winner @northtonashville ahead of the band's upcoming shows in nearby Obetz, Plain City and Westerville.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.