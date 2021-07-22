Space Jam, Asian American memoir and gourmet desserts

Watch

Lebron James returns to the big screen in Space Jam: A New Legacy. In a journey to rescue his kidnapped son, James assembles the Tune Squad to defeat the Goon Squad in a game of basketball to save his family. James is joined by actors Jeff Bergman, Don Cheadle, Michael B. Jordan, Zendaya and athletes Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike in this family-friendly comedy.

Watch Space Jam: A New Legacy in theatres and on HBO Max.

Read

You may know Michelle Zauner as the head of indie rock band Japanese Breakfast. In April, however, Zauner released her memoir about her growing up as a Korean American. Crying in H Mart details Zauner’s experiences being one of the few Asian American kids in school, the death of her mother and the search for her identity. Zauner’s singer-songwriter voice brings this bestselling book to life.

“I read Crying in H Mart with my heart in my throat. In this beautifully written memoir, Michelle Zauner has created a gripping, sensuous portrait of an indelible mother-daughter bond that hits all the notes: love, friction, loyalty, grief. All mothers and daughters will recognize themselves – and each other – in these pages” says Dani Shapiro, author of Inheritance.

Eat

Satisfy your sweet tooth this weekend with a raspberry limoncello cupcake or a Butterfinger cream puff from the Pastry Factory. Located inside North Market Downtown, the Pastry Factory serves gourmet, made-from-scratch desserts and pastries, such as cupcakes, tarts, French pastries, cookies, pies, cakes and brownies.

Owner Allyson Blackwell started the Pastry Factory in 2012 as a part-time, home-based bakery. Blackwell decided to make her bakery a full-time gig after she lost job as a café manager during the COVID-19 shutdowns. Find all of Blackwell’s unique signature cake offerings on her website.

Ellie Roberto is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.