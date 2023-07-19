Valentina's, Barbenheimer, Palazoo: a Novel

Eat

Courtesy of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Untitled design - 1

This past Tuesday marked the grand opening of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ newest dining location: Valentina’s. This Italian restaurant provides guests with authentic tastes of Italy, paired with an extensive list of cocktails and wines. The menu includes familiar Cameron Mitchell favorites such as the Famous Braised Veal Meatball, while introducing delicious specialties, including a mozzarella bar served with sea salt focaccia, a pan-fried chicken milanese and a variety of long, short and stuffed pastas. Visit Valentina’s, and experience elegant Italian cuisine from the streets of Dublin.

Watch

Courtesy of Warner Bros and Universal Pictures Untitled design - 1

Hollywood’s most anticipated double-feature is finally here: Barbenheimer. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer have taken the media by storm, as thousands of moviegoers snag tickets for both films and plan for the ultimate day of cinema. The highly anticipated films couldn’t differ more in plot. Barbie’s comedy-driven plot follows Barbie (Margot Robbie) as she escapes Barbie Land and uncovers the dangers of the real world. In contrast, Oppenheimer, a biographical thriller, takes a much darker tone as it details the journey of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) as he races to develop the atomic bomb. Despite the conflicting genres of these movies, the competition is only strengthening potential opening weekend sales for both films. Want to participate in this movie mania? Grab your Barbenheimer t-shirts, book your tickets, and prepare yourself for 4 hours and 54 minutes of cinematic history this weekend.

Looking for more recommendations: Subscribe to WeekendScene for the best events in central Ohio and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Read

Courtesy of Goodreads Untitled design - 1

Danielle Steel has proven her reign over romance fiction yet again with her newest New York Times bestseller, Palazzo: a Novel. The story takes readers on a journey through the complexities of an Italian leather company dynasty after daughter Cosima Saverio is forced to take over the family business in the aftermath of her parents’ sudden passing. Cosima works tirelessly to simultaneously run the company, uphold a luxurious family palazzo in Venice and take care of her younger siblings, but finds an escape from her hectic reality through Olivier Bayard, an established entrepreneur. However, as her brother falls into dangerous debts after a night at the casino, it’s up to Cosima to protect her family and maintain her family’s complicated roots.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Brokamp is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.