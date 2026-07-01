Elle or Minions & Monsters; Cocked and Boozy: An Intoxicating History of the American Revolution; and Joey's Place

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Watch – In or Out

In

Legally Blonde fans have a new reason to tune in with Elle, a prequel series exploring the teenage years of the iconic Elle Woods. Set in the 1990s, the coming-of-age drama follows a young Elle as she navigates high school, friendships and the experiences that shape the confident future Harvard Law student audiences know and love. Starring Lexi Minetree in the title role and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, all eight episodes begin streaming on Amazon Prime today.

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Out

The Minions are back on the big screen in Minions & Monsters, the latest installment in the beloved animation franchise. Set in 1920s Hollywood, the film follows the mischievous yellow crew as they chase movie stardom – accidentally unleashing a horde of monsters along the way – and scramble to save the day. Featuring famous voices such as Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg and Allison Janney, the family-friendly adventure premiers exclusively in theaters today.

Expand Brooke Barbier

Read

Raise a glass to America's past with Cocked and Boozy: An Intoxicating History of the American Revolution by Brooke Barbier. Just in time for the Fourth of July and the nation's ongoing America250 commemoration, this spirited piece of nonfiction explores how alcohol shaped politics, diplomacy and everyday life during the fight for independence. Each chapter also includes a modern take on an 18th-century cocktail recipe, inviting readers to sip their way through the Revolutionary era. Ohio readers can meet Barbier at the Columbus Book Festival on July 12, or enter to win a copy of her book here.

Eat

× Expand Joey's Place

Blending the energy of campus with the charm of Clintonville, Joey's Place brings a new neighborhood gathering spot to the Short North area – perfect for casual dinners and game-day bites alike. Founded in 2025 by Joey and his son Gene, the restaurant pairs a vibrant atmosphere with elevated comfort food and shareable plates – from the Gene Machine Bacon Burger to Loaded Joey's Fries – along with crafted cocktails and spirits. Guests can also reserve the Bourbon Room for private tastings or special occasions.

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Follow

This week, we're following @eatplaycbus or Megan Rivers – voted Best Local Content Creator in this year's Best of the 'Bus readers' poll – as she explores Columbus one bite and adventure at a time.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.