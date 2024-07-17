Dark Matter, Littleton's Market and Twisters

Read

Expand Dark Matter

Dark Matter has captivated audiences with its limited series on Apple TV+, but did you know it is based off a novel? The thriller science fiction novel was written by Blake Crouch, and it centers around Jason Dessen, a physicist who is abducted and transported to an alternate reality where his life diverges due to a decision he made 15 years earlier. Dessen finds himself trapped in a universe that he is a stranger to, and he must fight to return to his own reality to be reunited with his family. As Dessen navigates through limitless realities in his dangerous journey to return home, this mind-bending novel brings new twists and turns with every chapter.

Eat

Expand Littleton's Market Bakery

Littleton’s Market made its debut in the Tremont Center this past December, and now, it will add a second location in the North Market Downtown. Littleton’s Market Bakery brings a retail bakery and café to the market, offering a variety of baked goods. Whether guests are looking for a sweet treat or a breakfast pick-me-up, the market offers a range of delicious pastries such as croissants, cookies and scones. The market also serves up specialty loaves such as baguettes, sourdoughs and focaccia. Visitors can grab a range of house made baked goods at Littleton's Market Bakery, now located in the southwest corner inside North Market Downtown.

Watch

Expand Twisters

In 1996, cinema was taken by storm with the box-office hit, Twister. This year, the hit film has been joined by a standalone sequel, Twisters. The new flick which was released yesterday follows Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser who remains haunted by her last catastrophic tornado encounter. When her friend convinces her to help him test a new storm tracking system, she encounters Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), an adventurous storm chaser who has gamed fame on social media for his fearless antics. However, as the storm season ramps up, the two teams encounter a storm unlike anything they have encountered before –one that may have deadly consequences.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.