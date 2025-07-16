Dexter: Resurrection, Don't Let Him In and Graeter's Ice Cream

Expand IMDb

Dexter: Resurrection marks a bold new chapter for TV's most famous antihero, picking up years after the events of Dexter: New Blood. After being left for dead and awakening from a coma in New York City, Dexter Morgan played by Michael C. Hall reemerges on a mission to find his son while evading familiar threats from his violent past. With psychological twists, a gritty urban setting and the promise of more to come, this series signals a full-fledged revival of the Dexter universe. Fans can expect fresh tension, familiar darkness and the start of something dangerously compelling.

From #1 New York Times bestselling author Lisa Jewell comes a highly-anticipated summer read, Don't Let Him In. A gripping psychological thriller, this book entwines three women – Nina, her daughter Ash, and florist Martha – in the web of a charming but dangerously deceitful man. As they piece together his tangled identities and hidden agendas, the novel masterfully builds suspense through shifting timelines and vivid character arcs. With each twist and revelation, Jewell delivers an unnerving look at trust, manipulation and the emotional fallout of deception – another compulsively readable page-turner in her celebrated catalog.

Graeter's Ice Cream once again took home the title of "Best Ice Cream" in this year's Best of the 'Bus poll, thanks to its rich, handcrafted scoops and long-standing Ohio fan base. With more than 150 years of family tradition, Graeter's is famous for its timeless French-pot process and its bold flavors, such as the iconic Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip. From its deep roots to its fresh seasonal picks, each scoop offers a celebration of craft and taste. With summer in full swing, there's no better time to try a scoop and see why Graeter's remains a local favorite.

This week, we're following actress and comedian @tiffanyhadish as she brings her hilarious, high-energy tour to Columbus. Check out CityScene's exclusive interview with Haddish to learn more.

