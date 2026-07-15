The Hawk or The Odyssey; Country People; and Graeter's Ice Cream

Expand IMDb

Watch – In or Out

In

Will Ferrell is back with plenty of laughs in The Hawk, Netflix's new sports comedy series. Ferrell stars as washed-up golf legend Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins, who sets out to capture one last major victory while juggling family drama, fierce rivals and his own larger-than-life ego. Reuniting Ferrell with fellow Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon, the 10-episode comedy tees off on July 16.

Expand IMDb

Out

One of literature's greatest adventures comes to life once more in The Odyssey, director Christopher Nolan's ambitious adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic. Starring Matt Damon as the legendary Odysseus, the star-studded cast also includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong'o. Shot entirely on IMAX film, the sweeping action epic follows Odysseus' perilous journey home after the Trojan War and sails into theaters July 17.

Expand Goodreads

Read

From the bestselling author of North Woods, Daniel Mason, comes Country People, a whimsical literary novel that blends family drama, folklore and a touch of mystery. When a California family relocates to rural Vermont for a fresh start, an overdue Ph.D., eccentric neighbors and a strange local legend lead them on an unexpected journey. Named the latest Good Morning America Book Club pick, this warm, witty novel explores the power of storytelling, connection and finding home in the most unlikely places.

Expand Graeter's Ice Cream

Eat

Celebrate one of summer's sweetest traditions with a scoop from Graeter's Ice Cream. With National Ice Cream Day coming up on July 19, there's no better excuse to indulge in the local favorite – fresh off earning the title of Best Ice Cream in our 2026 Best of the 'Bus readers' poll. Whether you're loyal to Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip or trying a seasonal flavor, every scoop is worthy of marking the occasion.

Expand Bar Italia Restaurants

Follow

Speaking of Best of the 'Bus winners, this week we're following @baritaliarestaurants, who took first place in our Best New Restaurant category.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.