Music legends, Klara and the Sun and Texas BBQ

Watch

Check out this rare TV experience with legends Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin as they discuss McCartney's influential rock group, The Beatles.

In the six-episode series McCartney 3, 2, 1, the two explore the music, songwriting and relationships behind iconic songs of the century.

Watch McCartney 3, 2, 1 on Hulu starting July 16.

Read

Author Kazuo Ishiguro explores the fundamentals of humanity in his newest novel Klara and the Sun.

The story takes place in the near future, where an “Artificial Friend” named Klara lives on display in a department store window. Through Klara’s intelligent observations, readers are offered a look into human behavior and how it’s not so different than her own.

“One of the most affecting and profound novels Ishiguro has written … I’ll go for broke and call Klara and the Sun a masterpiece that will make you think about life, mortality, the saving grace of love: in short, the all of it,” Maureen Corrigan of NPR says.

Eat

Corn cakes, smoked brisket and a side of potato salad. This might just be the perfect recipe for a July weekend, and you can get it all at Hank’s Texas BBQ in Clintonville.

Born in Texas, chef and owner Brad Harkrider brings southern eats to Columbus with his slow cooked quality meats. This weekend, Hank’s is launching barbecue brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Ellie Roberto is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.