Schmidt's, Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One, Inside Threat: A Novel

Eat

Courtesy of Schmidt's Sausage Haus

Nestled within the brick-lined streets of the German Village, Schmidt’s Restaurant and Banquet Haus has been gracing Columbus residents with authentic German cuisine for more than 120 years. From its famous wiener schnitzel to its famous Bahama Mama, visitors cannot go wrong when picking from this menu. However, you don’t have to travel to German Village to experience this mouthwatering meal. Schmidt’s famous sausage truck, which was voted “Best Food Truck” in this year’s Best of the ‘Bus, operates year-round, giving the entire city a taste of its iconic frankfurters. Enter in our Weekly Win, and you can have the chance to snag two $25 tickets to spend at its German Village location and food truck.

Watch

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

America’s favorite spy is back for the seventh installment of the action-packed Mission: Impossible series. Tom Cruise trades planes for motorcycles as he reprises the role of Ethan Hunt in this highly anticipated film that came to theaters Wednesday night. In Mission: Impossible– Dead Reckoning Part One, Hunt and his team are tasked with a treacherous quest to capture a lethal weapon that has the power to destroy the entire world. The film features an impressive set and mind-blowing stunts, such as Cruise’s motorcycle jump from a 1,200-foot cliff that required over a year’s worth of preparation. Mission: Impossible– Dead Reckoning Part One’s combination of a fast-paced plot, rich humor and powerful characters creates the perfect addition to this spy series.

Read

Courtesy of Goodreads

Matthew Quirk, a featured author speaking at The Columbus Book Festival this Sunday, has just released an adrenaline-pumping thriller to liven up your summer reading list. Inside Threat: A Novel follows the plight of Secret Service agent Erik Hill as he scrambles to protect the president against a dangerous White House breach. However, as he conceals the president in a hidden doomsday bunker along with a select group of agents, Hill comes to the chilling realization that the threat is within this inner circle. Hill must use his skills to uncover the traitor and keep his nation safe. Check out this exhilarating read, and don’t forget to join Quirk at Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Main Library from noon-1 p.m. for an inside look into the novel.

