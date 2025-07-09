Smoke, Where the Rivers Merge and Lindey's

Expand Apple TV+

Created by Dennis Lehane and inspired by the true-crime podcast Firebug, Smoke on Apple TV+ stars Taron Egerton as Dave Gudsen, a former firefighter turned arson investigator, and Jurnee Smollett as Detective Michelle Calderone. Together, they must race to stop two serial arsonists who strike with chilling precision throughout the Pacific Northwest. This show blends intense psychological drama with gritty crime, using powerful fire visuals that provide immersive realism. With standout performances and a classic cat-and-mouse plot, Smoke has been praised – though its slow burn may test some viewers' patience.

Best-selling author Mary Alice Monroe's Where the Rivers Merge follows the life of Eliza Rivers across two pivotal timelines: first in 1908, as a free-spirited young girl defying societal expectations amid the enchanting Lowcountry of South Carolina, and again in 1988, as an 88-year-old matriarch fighting to preserve her beloved family estate and its legacy. In this richly-imagined historical saga, Monroe uses her signature lyrical prose and deep appreciation for nature to create a sweeping and emotionally-layered tale that explores themes of love, loss, environmental conservation and generational changes. Catch Monroe in conversation about this highly-anticipated novel at this weekend's Columbus Book Festival, where she will be a headlining author.

Longtime Columbus favorite, Lindey's Restaurant & Bar in German Village has once again claimed the top spot for "Best Outdoor Dining" in our Best of the 'Bus readers' poll thanks to its enchanting courtyard, lush landscaping, complimentary valet service and outstanding hospitality. Founded by Sue Doody in 1981, this sleek bistro offers contemporary American surf-and-turf fare, including menu highlights such as filet and steak frites, lobster bisque, shrimp-and-lobster risotto, crisp salads and inventive appetizers. Inside, the restaurant offers luxurious charm with white-tablecloth dining rooms, a copper-topped bar and an energetic yet warm vibe. Both upscale and inviting, Lindey's is the perfect spot to enjoy brunch in the sun or sip cocktails by candlelight this summer.

This week, we're following @columbusbookfestival for behind-the-scenes peeks, author highlights and all the can't-miss moments leading up to the fest.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.