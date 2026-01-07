The People We Meet on Vacation, The First Time I Saw Him and mocktails

Expand Netflix

Watch

The People We Meet on Vacation, arriving on Netflix on Jan. 9, is a warm, romantic comedy that follows longtime best friends Poppy and Alex, whose annual summer trip – and one fateful vacation – force them to confront years of unresolved feelings. Based on the best-selling novel by Emily Henry, the film explores how love can grow quietly over time, even when it's unexpected. With its mix of humor, heart and slow-burn romance, the adaptation promises new and old fans alike a feel-good story full of friendship, love and a rare instance of perfect timing.

Expand Laura Dave

Read

The highly-anticipated sequel to bestselling novel and Apple TV+ show The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, The First Time I Saw Him picks up five years after Hannah Hall's husband, Owen, vanished without a trace. When Owen unexpectedly reappears – putting Hannah and her stepdaughter Bailey in danger – the two are forced to go on the run, confronting secrets and threats from their past along the way. Filled with relentless suspense and emotional depth, this long-awaited continuation traverses the power of forgiveness and the possibility of second chances.

Expand High Bank Distillery Co.

Eat

Kick off Dry January and beyond with delicious mocktails that keep that sought-after sense of flavorful fun while ditching the alcohol. From creative, zero-proof versions of classic cocktails, to new, fruit-forward and botanically-crafted sips, mocktails are taking center stage across many Columbus menus. These healthier alternatives are also on the rise at home with endless DIY-recipes available online. So, raise a glass and click here for local mocktail recommendations, at-home recipes and more.

Expand Columbus Fury

Follow

This week, we're following @columbusfury in honor of the team's home opener versus the Omaha Supernovas, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. Watch at Nationwide Arena or tune in on YouTube!

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.