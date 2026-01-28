Bridgerton Season 4 or Send Help, The Future Saints and Barrel & Bloom

Expand Netflix

Watch – Special Edition: In or Out

In

Netflix's lavish, Regency-era drama, Bridgerton, returns for a fourth season Jan. 29. Known for its sumptuous costumes, orchestral pop covers, scandal-filled social scenes and rotating love stories, the series once again turns its focus to a fresh romance and a new Bridgerton: Benedict. The free-spirited second son of the family, Benedict's life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters Sophie, a woman whose place in society is far more complicated than it first appears. Leaning into a Cinderella-style romance that challenges class boundaries and expectations, this season will once again prove the power of true love and its ability to transcend society's rules.

Expand IMDb

Out

Hitting theaters Jan. 30, dark comedy and thriller, Send Help, follows a woman and her toxic boss who find themselves stranded on a remote island following a plane crash. Cut off from civilization and forced to rely on one another, Linda (Rachel McAdams) and Bradley (Dylan O'Brien) must confront their professional history, unresolved tensions and clashing personalities in order to survive. An intense and, at times, gory film, Send Help explores shifting power dynamics and blurs the lines between trust, control and desperation – offering horror-fans a cinematic experience likened to a "Misery"-meets-"Cast Away" scenario.

Expand Barnes & Noble

Read

The Future Saints by best-selling author Ashley Winstead, is a propulsive and heartfelt novel that follows a struggling rock band (Future Saints) and the record executive (Theo) tasked with saving them from obscurity. Still grappling with the tragic death of their manager, the Saints' lead singer, Hannah, spirals while experimenting with a bold new sound – and when that sound unexpectedly goes viral, forcing the band back into the spotlight, Theo puts his career on the line to give them one last shot at success. Along the journey, Theo finds himself drawn not only into the band's creative revival, but also into a complex, emotional bond with Hannah as they deal with grief, fame and the cost of persistence. Equal parts love story and behind-the-scenes look at the music industry, this novel explores friendship, love, resilience and the pay-off of making art that's venerable but relatable.

Expand Endeavor Brewing & Spirits

Eat

Barrel & Bloom, a bar-coffee shop hybrid operated by Endeavor Brewing & Spirits (central Ohio's first brewstillery), has recently rolled out its full bar experience, transforming the space into both a cozy cafe and vibrant, after-hours destination. After serving up Stauf's Coffee and locally-sourced pastries throughout the day, the hybrid business will now shift into an evening hub featuring a full lineup of Endeavor's internationally-inspired craft beers, spirits and creative cocktails – the perfect spot for a morning latte, an evening pint, or both.

Expand The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club

Follow

This week, we're following the one and only Punxsutawney Phil, @punxsyphil, ahead of his big prediction next Monday. We're hoping for an early spring after last week's snowstorm!

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.