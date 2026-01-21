Steal, Very Slowly All at Once and Mrs. Goodman's

Expand IMDb

Watch

Steal, now available on Prime Video, is a new high-stakes British crime thriller series starring Sophie Turner as Zara, an ordinary office worker whose routine day at a pension-fund firm is violently upended when a group of armed thieves bursts in and forces her colleague to carry out their demands. Set over six episodes, the series unfolds into a tense, layered heist story that blurs the lines between victim and accomplice while detectives race to uncover who would steal billions from ordinary people's pensions and why. A mix of suspense, moral conflict and standout performances, Steal promises an entertaining binge watch for all thriller fans.

Expand Amazon

Read

Ohio-born author Lauren Schott's adult debut novel, Very Slowly All at Once, is a propulsive new domestic thriller about Mack and Hailey Evans, an upper-middle class couple whose seemingly secure life begins to unravel when mysterious checks from an unknown source start arriving in their mailbox. But, what feels like a welcome financial windfall quickly turns sinister as the anonymous benefactor starts to make chilling demands, forcing the pair into a harrowing game of survival and moral compromise. With sharp pacing and a slow-burn tension that explores the dark side of the American Dream, Schott keeps readers guessing about how far Mack and Hailey will go to protect their family.

Expand Mrs. Goodman's Baking Co.

Eat

Just in time for National Pie Day (Jan. 23) and National Peanut Butter Day (Jan. 24), we've found the ultimate dessert to celebrate both. Local favorite, Mrs. Goodman's Baking Co. serves up a rich and nostalgic Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie – the perfect combination of smooth, indulgent filling and flaky graham cracker crust. Whether you're a pie connoisseur or a peanut butter enthusiast, this sweet combo is worth saving room for.

Expand Short North Stage

Follow

This week, we're highlighting local talent by following @shortnothstage ahead of its production of Come From Away.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.