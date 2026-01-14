A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Anatomy of an Alibi and The Lox Bagel Shop

Expand IMDb

Much anticipated series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms – a new prequel in the Game of Thrones universe – premieres on Jan. 18 on HBO and HBO Max. Set about a century before the original saga, the series follows the adventures of the unlikely duo Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and his young squire, Egg, as they wander Westeros. Drawing from George R. R. Martin's collection of novellas, Tales of Dunk and Egg, the duo's travels showcase the time period in which Targaryens still ruled but dragons had vanished – bridging the gap between House of the Dragon and the main series. The return of Martin's beloved style – a blend of immersive fantasy world-building, historical grit and unpredictable twists – makes this series' debut a must-see for fans of Westeros.

Read

Anatomy of an Alibi, bestselling author Ashley Elston's newest book debuting on Jan. 13, is a twisty, character-driven thriller about two very different women whose lives become dangerously entangled after a daring identity swap goes horribly wrong. When Camille enlists Aubrey to impersonate her for a day in hopes of uncovering her husband's secrets, they wake up to find him murdered – and only one of them holds a solid alibi, setting off a tense struggle for truth and survival. Told through shifting timelines and perspectives, the novel keeps readers guessing about motives, trust and who's really on the side of justice – perfect for fans of suspense and psychological mystery.

Eat

What better way to celebrate National Bagel Day on Jan. 15 than with one of the most popular bagel spots in Columbus, The Lox Bagel Shop? Known for its hand-rolled, boiled and baked bagels that marry New York and Montreal styles with unique breakfast and lunch sandwiches, Lox's has earned national praise for some of the best bagels outside of New York. Whether you choose a classic everything bagel with lox and plain schmear, or try a creative new sandwich option such as the Cuban or Cauliflower Melt, Lox's is a must-visit for all bagel lovers around central Ohio.

Follow

This week, in honor of National Thesaurus Day on Jan. 18, we're following @etymologynerd (or Adam Aleksic), a linguist and influencer who shares fun content related to the history of words. Aleksic is also the author of the recently-published book, Algospeak: How Social Media is Transforming the Future of Language.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.