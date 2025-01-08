The Let Them Theory, True Food Kitchen and The Pitt

Read

Expand The Let Them Theory

As the new year rolls around, so do long lists of New Year’s resolutions and personal goals. Discover a way to prioritize your goals for 2025 and redefine your life through The Let Them Theory. Author Mel Robbins, a New York Times bestselling author and prolific podcast host, has impacted countless individuals through self-help books and motivational words of wisdom. In her newest release, Robbins reveals how to improve your personal well-being and relationships with others through one simple phrase – let them. The Let Them Theory breaks down how to free yourself from the weight of other’s decisions and instead focus on controlling your actions.

Eat

Expand True Food Kitchen

Focusing on cleaner eating this year? Check out True Food Kitchen, a health-driven restaurant located in Easton Town Center. True Food Kitchen offers a seasonal menu of whole foods with simple ingredients and rich flavors. Enjoy nutrient-dense grain bowls and salads, or opt for healthy comfort foods such as sourdough pizza and “true crisp’d” chicken. The menu also offers a range of drinks to pair with meals, from hand-crafted cocktails to refreshing juices and coffee items. Check out an exclusive interview with the founder of True Food Kitchen for an inside look on the eatery.

Watch

Expand The Pitt

The first episode of ER premiered on NBC 30 years ago, and for 15 seasons, County General Hospital’s emergency room captivated audiences. 15 years after the hit show ended, ER star Noah Wyle puts his scrubs back on in The Pitt, a medical drama set in the emergency department of a Pittsburgh hospital. The 15-episode series follows Dr. Robby (Wyle) as he completes a 15-hour shift as the chief attendant at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. Each episode is one hour of Dr. Robby’s shift, with the first two episodes premiering on January 9. New episodes will premier each Thursday, and the season finale will drop on April 10. The Pitt will stream on Max.

Follow!

Expand Camryn Bynum

This week, we're following Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum. This NFL player has gone viral for his incredible celebration dances, including odes to Camp Rock, High School Musical and more. Follow @cambeezy_24 to see what celebrations are in store for playoff season!

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.