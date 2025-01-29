The House of My Mother, 7 Brew and The Recruit

Read

The House of My Mother

Shari Franke, oldest daughter of infamous former influencer Ruby Franke, released her first book, The House of My Mother: A Daughter’s Quest for Freedom, in January. This intense and dramatic coming-of-age memoir documents Franke’s experiences enduring her mother’s dictatorial abuse while living in the public eye on her mother’s parenting-focused social media platforms. Alongside her five younger siblings, Franke was tormented by harsh punishments and repressive restrictions at the hands of her mother and relationship coach, Jodi Hildebrandt, all while posing online as a picture-perfect family. For the first time since her mother’s arrest, Franke exposes the realities of social media, Hildebrandt’s strange and cultish business and her fight for survival.

Eat

7 Brew

Enjoy a coffee with a warm welcome at 7 Brew, a drive-through coffee shop that emphasizes customer connection and kindness. The name 7 Brew is inspired by the company’s original seven coffee creations which range in flavor from caramel and vanilla to coconut and chocolate. It’s menu also features classic choices such as cold brews, mochas and macchiatos as well as a simple house blend. There are also options for non-coffee drinkers such as 7 Brew energy drinks, fizz drinks, teas, make-your-own lemonades, as well as heartier options such as smoothies and milkshakes. Stop by 8380 N. High St. to try one of 7 Brew’s customizable drinks.

Watch

The Recruit

The Recruit is a spy thriller series on Netflix following a charming yet unexperienced CIA lawyer, Owen Hendricks, who gets caught in a dangerous web of international espionage after discovering a threatening letter from a former asset. As he navigates legal loopholes, deception and high-stakes missions, Owen is thrown into a world far beyond his training. In Season 2, the action picks up where the first season left off, delving deeper into Owen’s evolving role within the CIA while intensifying the personal and professional stakes. The newest season of this comedy-thriller returns on January 30.

Follow!

Kit Lazer

This week, we're following Dylan Hollis, a social media personality who gained fame from making vintage American recipes. Follow @bdylanhollis to see his latest recipe.

