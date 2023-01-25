Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The House of Wolves and BREaD Bakery + Cafe

Bread Bakery Cropped - 1

Eat!

National Hot Chocolate Day is coming up on Monday, but there’s nothing wrong with celebrating a bit early. If you’re in need of snacks to complement your cocoa, look no further than North Market Bridge Park in Dublin. Strolling through the public market means encountering a profusion of Columbus foods and character. A flaky croissant from BREaD Bakery + Café, puffed up with buttery goodness and served with jam, is one delectably warm option that’s always available.

Watch

A sequel to Puss In Boots (2011), Puss In Boots: The Last Wish hit theaters in December and has since seen a massive amount of success with $300 million in total grosses in its first few weeks. The movie follows the swashbuckling Puss after he uses up eight of his nine lives and chooses to spend his final life in begrudging retirement. While wasting away in a retirement home for cats, Puss learns of a wishing star that could grant him nine more lives, restoring him to a life of roguish adventure. As he and his friends set off to find the legendary star, they are pursued by the Big Bad Wolf who seeks to rob them of their magical loot.

Read

James Patterson and Mike Lupica team up to write The House of Wolves, a thriller steeped in blood and betrayal. After Jenny Wolf’s father is murdered, Jenny becomes the head of the San Francisco Tribune as well as the owner of the pro-football team, the Wolves. Jenny’s billion-dollar inheritance puts a high price on her head as her siblings vie for her place at the head of the pack, resulting in a fast-paced story about survival and killer instinct.

