Tiny Beautiful Things, Grandview Vinoteca and Squid Game

In 2010, Cheryl Strayed began writing ‘Dear Sugar,’ an advice column that appeared in The Rumpus, an online literary magazine. Writing under the pseudonym Sugar, Strayed imparted her frank yet heartfelt advice on readers for two years before revealing her identity in 2012. Tiny Beautiful Things is a collection of pieces from Strayed’s famous column, with topics ranging from workplace woes to the loss of a loved one. Tiny Beautiful Things was made into a Hulu series in 2023, and the 2012 novel has become a national bestseller.

The owners of Bridge Park’s Market Bar and Market Bar Vinoteca have expanded to Grandview with a new wine and cocktail bar. Grandview Vinoteca opened in December of 2024, and it offers retail wines to be enjoyed in-house or to-go. Along with wine offerings, it also offers craft cocktails and a full bar. You can also enjoy your wine flight or espresso martini alongside charcuterie by Black Radish Creamery. Stop by from 4-6 Tuesday-Friday for their Happy Hour, which includes $3 beers, $12 featured wine flights and $8 espresso martinis. Grandview Vinoteca is located at 1306 Grandview Avenue.

In 2021, Squid Game was released on Netflix, and it immediately gained international fame. In December, the South Korean dystopian survival thriller finally released its second season. The new season follows Seong Gi-hun, three years after winning the Squid Game. Gi-hun returns to the games in efforts to end the deadly competition. With new participants fighting for the 45.6 billion on the line, Gi-hun faces new life-or-death challenges to avenge his friends and save his fellow players.

This week, we're following Dylan Hollis, a social media personality who gained fame from making vintage American recipes. Follow @bdylanhollis to see his latest recipe.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.