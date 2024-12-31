First Lie Wins, Pelino's Pasta and Selling the City

Read

Start your year off with a thrill and dive into one of Goodreads’ Best Books of 2024. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston is a psychological thriller that follows Evie Porter, a con artist working for a mysterious employer, Mr. Smith. Tasked with infiltrating the life of businessman Ryan Sumner, Evie adopts a fabricated identity to get close to him. As she becomes entangled in deception and romance, Evie must navigate conflicting relationships and challenges that threaten to expose her true self.

Celebrate National Spaghetti Day this Saturday at an authentic Italian restaurant. Pelino’s Pasta offers a concise menu of pasta dishes made in-house. Guests choose from a prix fixe menu of three—or four-course meals, with options rotating monthly. Start your dining experience with daily-made focaccia before enjoying antipasto and a main course of semola flour pasta, all expertly paired with wine and spritzes to elevate the experience. Enjoy a sweet final course with a variety of house-made desserts. Make 2025 the tastiest year yet and visit this hidden gem, located on King Avenue.

From the creators of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC comes another soapy reality TV series set in a new location. Selling the City dives into the high stakes and drama in the New York City real estate industry. The eight-episode first season will follow agents at the Douglas Elliman brokerage as they juggle multimillion-dollar deals and fight to be Manhattan’s top seller. The series premiers on January 3, and it will focus on successful broker Eleonora Srugo as she fights to assemble a team of powerful agents.

Find the best restaurants located throughout the country, and follow @keith_lee125. Keith Lee has grown popular on TikTok and other social media platforms through his honest food reviews of local restaurants around the nation. Follow to see what he reviews next!

