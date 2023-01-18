After Love, Without a Trace and Chi Thai

Chi Thai Cropped - 1

Eat!

What better way to celebrate the Lunar New Year than with Columbus restaurant Chi Thai? This restaurant’s menu gives you the best of both worlds with Thai and Chinese style dishes. Its large portions are meant to be shared with family and friends, so it is the perfect place to dine in for a celebration of the Year of the Rabbit. Stay a while and enjoy the well-stocked beer selection and whiskey shelf.

After Love Cropped - 1

Watch

Every human emotion is touched upon in the story of Aleem Khan’s After Love: selfishness, curiosity, love, jealousy, kindness and grief. After her husband’s death, Mary Hussain immerses herself in the journey to unravel his long-kept secrets. Along the way, she comes across many who indicate that he was living a double life. As Mary unfolds the truths behind her husband’s hidden identity, she simultaneously goes through a journey of self-discovery and starts to question where she truly belongs. This drama-filled film will have you hooked and will be two hours spent that you will not regret.

Looking for more recommendations: Subscribe to WeekendScene for the best events in central Ohio and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Without a Trace Cropped - 1

Read

Danielle Steel has done it again, making this week's New York Times bestseller list for Hardcover Fiction for her new novel, Without a Trace. In the book, Charles finds himself in a near-death experience, but as the story unfolds, the true tragedy is the dilemma he faces on whether he should go back to his old life or stay with his new found love that rescued him from death. This story is filled with love so real it’s palpable and a challenge so compelling it makes you rethink the true meaning of happiness. The book will truly have you immersed in the story and linger with you after the final shut of the cover.

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read the rest of WeekendScene.

Allison Shiflett is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.