The Great Alone, JT's and Severance

Read

Expand The Great Alone

Suffering from a book hangover after finishing The Women? Dive into The Great Alone, another bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah that vividly explores the unforgiving beauty of the Alaskan wilderness and the resilience of the human spirit. After returning from the Vietnam War, Ernt Allbright, battling severe PTSD, uproots his family to live off the grid in the rugged isolation of Alaska. Amid the untamed landscape, the Allbrights confront not only the challenges of survival but also the darkness threatening to consume their family. With its raw emotion and breathtaking storytelling, The Great Alone is a beautiful tale of love, endurance and hope that will captivate readers from the very first page.

Eat

Expand JT's Pizza

Looking for a spot to grab a bite while watching the big game this weekend? JT’s Pizza & Pub offers a sports bar experience alongside specialty slices to four locations in central Ohio. In November of 2024, the newest Grandview location opened, accompanying the Dublin, Linworth and Worthington locations. JT’s cooks up both classic and specialty pizzas, along with appetizers, sandwiches and other alternatives. The pub offers monthly specials, and this month, customers can try the Creamy Cajun Spinach Artichoke Pizza. For those who would rather watch the game from the comfort of their couch, JT’s also accepts online orders for pickup.

Watch

Expand Severance

Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning thriller returns on January 17 with its long-awaited second season. Severance is a gripping psychological thriller set in a dystopian reality where a procedure has been created to surgically divide the minds of employees, completely separating the memories of work and personal life. In the second season, Mark (Adam Scott) and his team of coworkers continue to unravel the mysteries of Lumon Industries and the sinister truths behind the work they do.

Follow!

This week, we're following Tucker Budzyn, a golden retriever who has accumulated quite the impressive social media presence. Follow @tuckerbudzyn for adorable daily videos, and if you're still looking for more pup content, follow his son @toddbudzyn, a young golden and rising influencer.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.