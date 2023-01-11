The Roosevelt Room, My Father Muhammad Ali: The Untold Story and Things We Never Got Over

Courtesy of The Roosevelt Room Roosevelt Room Cropped - 1

Eat!

In regard to The Roosevelt Room, “drink!” is perhaps the more fitting verb. Cocktail enthusiasts and history buffs can find common ground at this eccentric Bridge Park bar. Cast in amber-colored light and chock-full of thoughtful allusions to Theodore Roosevelt, the space allows patrons to “speak softly and carry a stiff drink” for the duration of their stay. From “The Rough Rider” – a subtly saccharine combination of white rum and refreshing lime juice – to “Ketel Hill” – a balanced mix of fruity flavors including peach and strawberry – each beverage possesses a distinct flair waiting to be discovered.

My Father Ali Poster Cropped - 1

Watch

The name Muhammad Ali undoubtedly connotes power and glory, but the name Muhammad Ali Jr. is still relatively unknown to many. Available on video-on-demand platforms starting Jan. 13, My Father Muhammad Ali: The Untold Story will bring the renowned boxer’s only son into the limelight. Not only can viewers receive a rare glimpse into Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Ali Jr.’s vulnerabilities, they can also come to understand the simultaneous blessing and burden of inheriting an enormous legacy.

Looking for more recommendations: Subscribe to WeekendScene for the best events in central Ohio and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Things We Never Got Over Cropped - 1

Read

In Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score – the premiere book in Score’s Knockemout series – romance blends with comedic absurdity to create a memorable narrative. Chaos ensues when 36-year-old Naomi travels to the fictitious Knockemout, Virginia to reunite with her twin sister Tina. Tricked, robbed and deserted by her wicked counterpart, Naomi is thrust into the guardianship of a previously unknown niece; moreover, she can’t seem to stay away from the small town’s gruff yet gorgeous barber.

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read the rest of WeekendScene.

Lucy Lawler is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.