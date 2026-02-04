Chad Powers, Bonfire of the Murdochs and National Homemade Soup Day

Expand IMDb

Watch

With the spotlight on the Super Bowl this weekend, what better time to watch Chad Powers – a football-flavored sports comedy on Hulu and Disney+, co-created by and starring Glen Powell as Russ Holiday. Holiday, a once-promising college quarterback who ruins his reputation disguises himself as the titular Chad Powers to walk on to a struggling small-school team and chase redemption. The series, inspired by an Eli Manning sketch, blends underdog humor with heart, and already has a second season in the works.

Read

Bonfire of the Murdochs by Gabriel Sherman is a gripping nonfiction account of the internal war over Rupert Murdoch's vast media empire, tracing how his decision to groom a successor ignited decades-long feuds, betrayals, lawsuits and a dramatic courtroom showdown within one of the world's most powerful families. Sherman draws on interviews with more than 150 sources to reveal how Murdoch's quest to control Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and tabloids across continents pitted his children against one another, turning ambition into tragedy. Full of personality, power plays and moral reckoning, Bonfire of the Murdochs feels like both a deeply personal inside story as well as a broader commentary on legacy, media, influence and family.

Eat

National Homemade Soup Day on Feb. 4 offers the perfect excuse to slow down and savor a good bowl of something warm on a chilly winter day. From standout local soups in Dublin, Grandview Heights and Upper Arlington, to Healthy New Albany's Souper Supper event happening Feb. 10, we have all the inspiration you need for your next homemade batch.

Follow

This week, we're following @olympics to catch highlights, behind-the-scenes moments and more as the Winter Olympic Games kick off on Feb. 6.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.