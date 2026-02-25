Scream 7 or Y-Marshals, My Husband's Wife and Jeni's x Bridgerton

Expand IMDb

Watch – Special Edition: In or Out

In

Y-Marshals – or Marshals – is the latest expansion of the Yellowstone universe, premiering March 1 on CBS and Paramount+. The series follows Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), reprising his role from the original Yellowstone as he leaves ranch life behind to join an elite U.S. Marshals unit in Montana, bringing his cowboy roots and Navy SEAL training into high-stakes law enforcement. As part of the sprawling Yellowstone franchise – including prequels such as 1883 and 1923, plus other offshoots in development – Marshals deepens the world created by Taylor Sheridan while offering a fresh twist on the Dutton legacy.

Out

Scream 7 slashes its way back into theaters on Feb. 27 with the legendary Ghostface killer returning to terrorize Sidney Prescott in a chilling new chapter of the horror franchise. This time, Sidney (Neve Campbell) must confront her darkest fears once again as Ghostface targets her daughter, forcing her to face the past she thought she'd left behind. Directed by Scream creator Kevin Williamson and mixing franchise veterans with fresh faces, the seventh installment promises thrills, twists and plenty of suspense for longtime fans and new audiences alike.

Read

In her latest novel, My Husband's Wife, acclaimed "Queen of Twists" Alice Feeney delivers a gripping psychological thriller about identity, love and deception that will keep readers guessing until the very last page. When artist Eden Fox returns to her new home in Hope Falls only to find a stranger living there who looks just like her – and her husband insisting the stranger is his wife – her world unravels into a terrifying mystery of lies and secrets. Parallel to Eden's shocking discovery, a reclusive woman named Birdy arrives in town carrying her own hidden past and chilling connection to a mysterious London clinic that claims to predict people's death dates, weaving together a tangled web of obsessions and truth that feels impossible to escape.

Eat

To celebrate the return of Bridgerton – and Season 4's Part 2, releasing on Netflix on Feb. 26 – Jeni's Ice Creams has partnered with the Ton in launching two, limited-edition Regency-inspired flavors that capture the show's decadent spirit. The first of the Jeni's x Bridgerton flavors, the lavender-tinted Queen Charlotte Sponge Cake blends rich almond buttercream with raspberry-rose jam and honey sponge cake. The second, Earl Grey Crème Brûlée, is a bergamot-kissed, salted custard featuring burnt sugar candies. For extra indulgence as the drama unfolds, fans can also check out Jeni's High Tea with the Ton Collection, or The Queen's Diamond Collection.

Follow

This week, we're following @blossomflowerbar, the perfect spot to build your own bouquet in honor of National Floral Design Day on Feb. 28.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.