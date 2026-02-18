How to Make a Killing, A Hymn to Life and Cuco's Taqueria

Expand IMDb

An upcoming dark comedy thriller, How to Make a Killing stars Glen Powell as Becket Redfellow, a disowned heir who will go to extreme lengths to reclaim his multibillion-dollar inheritance following his mother's death – even if that means eliminating the seven relatives standing in his way. Loosely inspired by 1949 film Kind Hearts and Coronets, the movie blends sharp sarcasm with high stakes and pitch-black humor in an exploration of greed, betrayal and social satire. Featuring standout performances from co-stars such as Margaret Qualley, and guided by the sly direction of writer-director John Patton Ford, How to Make a Killing hits theaters Feb. 20, poised to entertain audiences with its wicked style.

A Hymn to Life is a powerful forthcoming memoir by French advocate Gisèle Pelicot, in which she courageously recounts her journey from discovering unimaginable personal trauma, to reclaiming her voice and sparking a global conversation about shame, justice and resilience. Drawing on her decision to waive anonymity during the landmark 2024 trial that convicted her ex-husband and dozens of others, Pelicot's story has resonated worldwide as both a deeply human testimony and an act of defiance against sexual violence. Named one of the most anticipated books of 2026 by major outlets including the New York Times, NPR and Time, the memoir is praised for its honesty, impact and urgency, while Pelicot's recognitions – from France's Legion of Honor to The Independent's most influential woman of 2025 – underscore the significance of her voice and the broad cultural reach of her empowering message.

Raise a glass to National Margarita Day on Feb. 22 at Columbus favorite, Cuco's Taqueria. Overflowing with fun flavors and premium pours, Cuco's margarita menu offers everything from classics such as the Margarita Tradicional, to more adventurous sips such as its jalapeno-infused Pepino. Alongside its standout margaritas, Cuco's offers a well-rounded menu of traditional Mexican dishes – including tacos, burritos, tamales, enchiladas and more – making it a reliable spot for both delicious drinks and a satisfying meal.

This week, we're following @lesballetstrockadero ahead of the troupe's comedy ballet performance at Palace Theatre on Feb. 24. Read more about the Trocks here.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.