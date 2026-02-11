The 'Burbs or Wuthering Heights, The Last Kings of Hollywood and Piada

Expand IMDb

The 'Burbs, starring Keke Palmer, debuts on Feb. 8 on Peacock, bringing a fresh mystery-comedy spin to the cult classic suburban tale. Palmer plays Samira, who, along with her husband Rob (Jack Whitehall), discovers that life in his childhood neighborhood is far from the quiet retreat they expected once a new, mysterious neighbor moves in. With sharp humor, secrets and suspense wrapped into eight binge-ready episodes, the series blends cozy suburban vibes with unexpected twists – a fun, modern take on the innate tendencies of cul-de-sac curiosity.

The upcoming Wuthering Heights (2026) brings Emily Brontë's classic novel back to the big screen this Valentine's Day with a fresh, atmospheric take on its most enduring themes. Set against the sweeping Yorkshire moors, the film explores love, obsession and class through the intense bond between Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie) and Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi). While the story leans into heightened emotion and drama, it remains rooted in the novel's gothic tension and moral complexity. It's a new interpretation of a timeless tale about how passion can shape – and haunt – one forever.

The Last Kings of Hollywood by Paul Fischer is a sweeping look at how three of cinema's most influential filmmakers – Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg – rose together from struggling artists to architects of modern Hollywood. Fischer tracks their early years as friends and rivals, their breakthrough hits from The Godfather to Star Wars to Jaws, and how their creative ambitions reshaped American cinema while redefining success. Drawing on hundreds of interviews and meticulous research, the book reveals both the triumphs and tensions behind a transformative era in film history – an intimate, entertaining chronicle of the vision, ego and collaboration at the heart of some of the most iconic movies ever made.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Piada Italian Street Food is bringing back its fan-favorite heart-shaped pasta, great for adding a playful twist to date night or for anyone in the mood for good food. The limited-time offering pairs perfectly with the restaurant's $25 Valentine's Day Meal Bundle – including two pasta entrées with protein, two beverages and a bag of cannoli chips – to make dinner feel special without the reservation scramble. Whether you're celebrating out or keeping things cozy at home, it's an easy way to serve up something festive, fun and delicious. Better yet, enter here to win two $25 digital gift cards to Piada.

This week, we're following @columbusdatenightguide for inspiration on where to eat, sip and celebrate this Valentine's Day. For even more date night ideas, click here.

