80 for Brady, Spare, Waves Bar & Kitchen

Waves Bar and Kitchen Cropped - 1

Eat!

It may be cold and dreary this week, but Waves Bar & Kitchen can provide you with some beach-themed relief. The ocean feels just steps away with cocktails to take you back to warmer weather. Waves aims to capture the blissful feeling of being at the beach with a kitchen menu stacked full of summertime favorites. Waves sits in a prime location in the King Lincoln neighborhood sporting an incredible patio for when summer comes back around. Stop in for a Berry Bluegill, one of the most unique cocktail glasses around.

80 Cropped - 1

Watch

Inspired by a true story, 80 for Brady captures hardcore fans' love for sports and follows the hilarious story of four octogenarians taking on a spontaneous and last-minute trip to Super Bowl 51 to see their hero Tom Brady play. In this sports comedy, legendary actresses Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Morena and Lily Tomlin confront the limitations of aging and mortality in pursuit to keeping their hearts young. 7-time Super Bowl winner and producer Tom Brady are featured along with other stars like Billy Porter, Rob Gronkowski, and Guy Fieri. Don’t miss this lighthearted star-studded comedy film before the biggest weekend of football.

Looking for more recommendations: Subscribe to WeekendScene for the best events in central Ohio and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Spare Cropped - 1

Read

For the first time since Princess Diana was laid to rest, Prince Harry takes the world by storm as he tells his journey of self-examination and hard-won wisdom about the power of love over grief in Spare. This New York Times No. 1 Bestseller follows Harry’s discovery of true love and his attempt to prevent history from repeating itself in his decision to leave the Royal Family forever. This landmark publication leaves readers absorbed in Harry’s memories, obsessions, and trauma.

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read the rest of WeekendScene.

Aaron Gilliam and Isabelle Fisher are an editorial assistants at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.