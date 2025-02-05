The Berry Pickers, Gene's and Skeleton Crew

Read

The Berry Pickers

Winner of the 2024 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction and the 2023 Barnes & Noble Discover Prize, The Berry Pickers, tells the haunting story of a four-year-old Mi’kmaq girl who vanishes from the blueberry fields of Maine. Her disappearance remains unsolved for nearly 50 years, leaving an enduring impact on her family and community. This moving novel delves into the impact of Indigenous family separation, shedding light on intergenerational trauma, systemic racism within residential schools and the consequences of cultural displacement.

Eat

For fans of Coast Wine House, did you know it has a full-service sister restaurant just down the street? Gene's is a "sophisticated but unfussy" neighborhood restaurant located in historic Dublin that offers up new-American dishes made with seasonal ingredients. The restaurant mirrors Coast Wine House with a wide selection of wines, but it also serves up classic cocktails and seasonal beverages. Read more about Gene's in the latest issue of Dublin Life.

Watch

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is the perfect weekend watch for Star Wars fans and anyone seeking a family-friendly science fiction adventure set in the same iconic world as the original films. Available on Disney Plus, this eight-episode series stars Jude Law, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Kyriana Kratter and follows the story of four children who venture into outer space after making a shocking discovery on their planet. After getting lost in an unknown galaxy, these courageous kids encounter both friends and foes during their journey back home.

Follow!

Jessica Kirston

This week, we're following Jessica Kirson. Kirson is visiting the Southern Theatre this weekend, but before you see her live, check her out on social media @jessicakirson, where she shares stand-up and skits.

Megan Brokamp is an editor and Frances Denman is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.