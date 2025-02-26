Lorne, Hocking Hills Comfort Food Cruise and The White Lotus

Read

In the aftermath of Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special, SNL50, a biography diving deeper into the show’s history has topped charts. Lorne is a biography of Lorne Michaels, the legendary creator and producer of Saturday Night Live. Written by journalist David Wild, the book delves into Michaels' life, career and his influence on comedy and television. It features behind-the-scenes stories, interviews and insights into how he shaped generations of comedians and writers.

Kick back, relax and enjoy a scenic ride this weekend with the Hocking Hills Comfort Food Cruise. For $20, visitors will receive a ticket book with twelve tickets which offer free samples of foods from local restaurants throughout Hocking Hills. From Hocking Hills Diner’s Banana Bread French Toast to Mam’s Rusted Skillet’s Mini-Squatch Burger, visitors can find the perfect meal to appease their post-hike appetite no matter what time of day. The tour takes place over two weeks, March 1-2 and March 8-9. Enter in our Weekly Win for a chance to win your own free pass on cuisine cruise.

HBO’s comedy drama anthology, The White Lotus, has premiered its third season, and this time, audiences can watch a new all-star cast with even more dysfunction in Thailand. The series captivated audiences in 2021 with its first season, which depicted the exploits of guests at a luxury hotel in Hawaii. Season three follows its signature structure, beginning with a mysterious death and then flashing back to unravel the intertwined stories of wealthy guests and resort staff over a week-long stay in Thailand. Watch new episodes of The White Lotus every Sunday on HBO, or stream it on Max.

This week, we're listening to Smartless, a comedy and interview podcast that features candid conversations with surprise celebrity guests. Follow @smartless to see who hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnet and Sean Hayes will interview this week!

