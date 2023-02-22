Cocaine Bear, Encore in Death and Donna’s Delicious Dozen

Don Dozen Cropped - 1

Eat!

Located in Gahanna, locally owned and operated Donna’s Delicious Dozen custom makes specialty donut orders. With flavors like Praline and Cream, Cinnamon Roll Crunch and It’s All About the Bacon, you can find a flavor for every palette. We recommend The Mitch donut – a sweet vanilla-iced donut covered in caramel and bacon. Feeling creative? Try building your own donut to make a new mouth-watering flavor.

C Bear Cropped - 1

Watch

Cocaine Bear: After ingesting a shipment of cocaine, a black bear goes on a frenzied murder spree through a Georgia forest. Based on the true story of a drug run gone wrong in 1985, this dark, humorous tale features an eclectic cast of characters running for their lives. This picture stars Ray Liotta (in his final film before he passed away in May 2022) and Keri Russel in a comedy-thriller that will have you screaming and laughing for 90 minutes.

All Quiet on the Western Front: Based on the 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque, All Quiet on the Western Front follows a young German soldier, Paul Bäumer, on the western German border during World War I. This visually-stunning film highlights the abuse of power between military leaders and the young, disillusioned soldiers destined for a grim fate. Directed by Edward Berger, the film makes history as the first motion picture retelling the story from Germany’s perspective. The film received 76 award nominations and 29 wins including Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best International Feature Film at the Oscars.

Looking for more recommendations: Subscribe to WeekendScene for the best events in central Ohio and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Encore in Death Cropped - 1

Read

Topping the New York Times best-seller list, the 56th book in JD Robb’s “In Death” series follows murder investigator Eve Dallas as she works to uncover the killer of a beloved movie star. After a celebrity party full of Broadway performers and movie stars ends in death by cyanide, Eve must track down the killer amongst a cast of professional pretenders.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Katie Giffin a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.