Source Code, Campfire Brewing and The English Teacher

Microsoft founder, philanthropist and technology visionary Bill Gates shares his life story for the first time in Source Code: My Beginnings. The memoir tells the story of Gates’ early experiences that shaped his life: his childhood, his friendships and his first experience in coding. Although Gates is a noted speaker and thought leader, he tells personal and revealing anecdotes about his life for the first time. As Gates turns 70, he reflects on his revolutionary tech career and how he has shifted his focus in the second half of his life. This new book was released a week ago, so go to Amazon or your local bookstore for a copy.

Campfire Brewing, a new craft brewery in Westerville, is a cozy spot to order a beer and toast a marshmallow. Four Westerville dads started the brewery after tinkering with homebrewing as a hobby in their garage. It has quickly become a gathering place for food trucks and community fun, and it is just one mile away from the garage where it all began. Inside, dart boards and picnic tables contribute to the fun atmosphere. You can order a flight of four of their IPAs, and receive a personal burner with marshmallows to toast.

A new comedy on FX, The English Teacher, follows Evan Marquez as he navigates the personal and professional demands of daily life as a high school English teacher in Texas. Surrounded by Gen Z high schoolers and straight-laced Southern parents, Marquez's efforts to maintain both his morals and his sanity are often muddied by the many voices around him. After Marquez kisses another teacher in front of his students, he is placed under investigation. He leans on his friend group of fellow teachers, which includes his best friend, history teacher Gwen Sanders, and Markie Hillridge, the gentle giant gym teacher. Laugh over eight episodes as Marquez navigates the personal and political drama of being a high school teacher in 2025.

This week, we're following Lone Fox by Drew Michael Scott, an account that posts DIY home inspiration. Follow @lonefoxhome for transformations of thrift store finds, vintage furniture and more.

