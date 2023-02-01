You People and The Last of Us, Cabinet of Dr. Leng, Waves Bar & Kitchen

Jeni's Cropped - 1

Eat!

2022 Best of the Bus winner and Columbus icon Jeni's Ice Cream is celebrating Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday with all kinds of special offerings for early birds with a sweet tooth. From 9 a.m.-12p.m., last year's favorite breakfast flavor, Maple Soaked Pancakes, returns in scoops and pints, back by popular demand. The first 50 Splendid Rewards member in line at each Columbus location will receive an ice cream for breakfast mug, and guests who arrive in their PJs can enter to win free ice cream for a year.

Watch

You People has brought together a star-studded cast for Netflix’s new comedy. Ezra Cohen, played by writer and lead actor Jonah Hill, meets the woman of his dreams in a chance encounter. Amira Muhammed (Lauren London) is reluctant at first but quickly realizes Ezra is her one and only. Ezra and Amira decide to bring their families together for an unforgettably hilarious flick that is not afraid to touch on taboo subjects and remove the audience from its comfort zone. With support from Eddie Murphy, Julia Louie-Dreyfus, Dave Dechovny, and Nia long this is one you won't want to miss.

The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is a post-apocalyptic drama adapted from the popular video game of the same name. Fungus has evolved in ways we’ve never expected taking over human hosts, thriving on passing their spores from one victim to the next. With some small adaptations to the original plot, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have brought this world to life in one of HBO’s biggest productions yet. The series was such a hit from the start for both fans and newcomers that it was renewed for a second season after the premiere of its first few episodes.

Read

New York Times best-selling authors Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child have teamed up to continue their bestselling series featuring FBI Special Agent Pendergast and Constance Greene. Cabinet of Dr. Lang is a time-traveling novel featuring 1800’s New York City as the backdrop. Agent Pendergast and Constance Greene cross paths with New York’s deadliest serial killer. Through the investigation the killer is discovered to be one of Pendergasts own ancestors, and now his biggest foe. Dr. Enoch Leng waits in the shadows for his time to strike. This thriller is sure to keep you on your toes from start to finish.

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.