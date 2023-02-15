Hai Poké, Knock at the Cabin and On the Savage Side

Hai Poke cropped - 1

Eat!

The world’s appetite for poke – a Hawaiian dish that historically consists of cubed, raw fish and can be complemented by dressings and/or vegetables – has only grown in recent years. Here in Columbus, Hai Poké offers an array of poke bowls, every one a distinct explosion of flavors and colors. For those not partial to tuna or salmon, additional protein options include shrimp, teriyaki chicken and tofu, amongst others. Aligning with vegan and gluten-free lifestyles, Hai Poké is a featured merchant at North Market Bridge Park in Dublin.

Watch

From director M. Night Shyamalan comes Knock at the Cabin, a horror and mystery film first released in theaters on Feb. 3. What was meant to be a secluded cabin getaway for parents Andrew and Eric, along with their seven-year-old daughter Wen, becomes a nightmarish mess. Four strangers crash the family’s vacation, ordering them to willingly sacrifice one of their own to halt an oncoming apocalypse; tension climbs to perilous heights, and unexpected truths come to light even as the world is plunged into darkness.

Read

On the Savage Side, penned by Ohioan Tiffany McDaniel, is a gritty exploration of generational conflict and violence against women. Set in the real Ohio city of Chillicothe, which is rife with women’s tragic deaths and disappearances, the novel follows twin sisters named Arcade and Daffodil. The duo is determined to survive their cruel environment, but escaping proves to be more difficult, especially when it seems danger is drawing nearer and nearer. McDaniel is making appearances all over Columbus after the release of the book this week, including a Feb. 23 appearance at the Book Loft. Be on the lookout for our giveaway of several copies as well!

