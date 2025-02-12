A Novel Love Story, Basi Italia and The Night Agent

Read

Expand A Novel Love Story

Looking for a cozy romance to bring some extra love this Valentine's Day? A Novel Love Story follows Eileen Merriweather, a literature professor who, after her car breaks down, finds herself in Eloraton, a town straight out of her favorite romance series. As she navigates this fictional world, she encounters a grumpy bookstore owner who complicates her mission to bring the story to its proper ending. This enchanting tale blends romance and a touch of magic, making it a delightful read for Valentine's Day weekend.

Expand Basi Italia

Eat

Basi Italia, a small, an unassuming green building tucked within Victorian Village, is the perfect spot for a Valentine's date night. The menu features clean and simple Italian and Mediterranean favorites, such as eggplant parmesan and grilled lamb chops, with rotating specials to reflect local produce. Inside, the restaurant has a cozy, modern vibe with a bar and terrace for warmer nights. Best of all, Basi Italia is owned by residents of Short North, Johnny Dornback, and Trish Gentile. Reservations can be made on the website.

Watch

Expand The Night Agent

The Night Agent quickly became one of Netflix’s most-watched shows when it premiered in 2023, and on January 23, the highly-anticipated second season was released. In season one, FBI agent Peter Sutherland, played by Gabriel Basso, was plunged into a tangled web of conspiracies centering on the White House. Season two begins nine months after the finale of season one, with Sutherland following a CIA mole to Bangkok. Follow the political intrigue and high-stakes action on Netflix and binge all ten episodes this weekend.

Follow!

This week, we're following Meet Cutes NYC, an account that documents real couples, "one meet cute at a time." Follow @meetcutesnyc for snapshots of modern love.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Brokamp is an editor and Frances Denman is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.