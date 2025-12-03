Eternity, Good Things and Linworth Grill

Expand IMDb

Recently-released romantic comedy Eternity offers a clever, bittersweet take on the afterlife: after dying, souls arrive at a surreal "hub" and have one week to choose where – and with whom – they will spend eternity. At the heart of the movie is Joan (Elizabeth Olsen), who after death must pick between her lifelong husband, Larry (Miles Teller), and her first love, Luke (Callum Turner), who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive. While Joan's story is one of shared history versus youthful passion, the film as a whole is a thoughtful blend of quirky humor, inventive world-building and emotional stakes that proposes an intriguing concept – what would you choose if "forever' were an actual, pickable destination?

Recognized as Barnes & Noble's 2025 Gift Book of the Year, Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love makes for the perfect present (and read) this holiday season. Written by one of America's most beloved chefs and teachers, Samin Nosrat, this nourishing and cozy cookbook gathers 125 lovingly-tested recipes and heartfelt rituals designed to bring people together. Whether you're whipping up a saffron-roasted chicken, sky-high focaccia or a nostalgic yellow cake, Good Things invites you to cook not just for sustenance, but for shared memories and connection.

Newly opened at 2245 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., Linworth Grill is already drawing attention as one of Columbus' freshest spots for Mediterranean-inspired eats. The concept, brought about by brothers Noor Saib and Ahmed Quaraja who also run Zaki Mediterranean Grill, fuses together Persian and American cuisine into one menu full of healthy, flavorful fare. Menu highlights include grilled kebabs, Persian-style rice, falafel sandwiches, fresh salads and homemade hummus. And sweets-lovers aren't left out either – in partnership with Mrs. Turbo's Bakery, pastries, European-style cakes and more are also available at the restaurant.

This week, we're following @givingmachinecolumbus – a special vending machine that allows you to purchase and donate holiday gifts and services to various charities right on the spot.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.