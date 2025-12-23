The End of an Era or Song Sung Blue, Life in Three Dimensions and hot chocolate around the world

Expand IMDb

Watch – Special Edition: In or Out

In

Iconic pop star Taylor Swift's The End of an Era mini docuseries, recently released on Disney+, gives an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at one of the most defining chapters of her career – The Eras Tour. The finale episode premiered on Dec. 23, bumped up from its original Dec. 26 release date as an early Christmas gift to fans. Showing the human side behind the record-breaking tour and highlighting Swift's and her crew's emotional and logistical journey throughout, it's a timely and heartfelt look at an era ending – and what's to come next.

Out

Hitting theaters on Christmas Day, Song Sung Blue is a music-driven film inspired by the true story of Milwaukee-couple Mike and Claire Sardina, who found fame as a Neil Diamond tribute band called "Lightning & Thunder." Centered around the two performers (played by Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson), the biographical drama shares their story of love, connection, second chances and resilience. Blending profound performances with familiar singalong hits, this movie offers a nostalgic yet uplifting take on chasing dreams at any stage of life and overcoming struggles – perfect for music-lovers and fans of feel-good storytelling alike.

Bonus recommendation: Head to Netflix to enjoy the highly-anticipated Stranger Things finale from home, OR catch it in a theater near you, premiering Dec. 31.

Read

With the new year right around the corner, many people are setting resolutions and refocusing on their well-being, from physical fitness, to mental resilience and long-term health. To jumpstart those goals, psychologist Shigehiro Oishi offers Life in Three Dimensions: How Curiosity, Exploration, and Experience Make a Fuller, Better Life – a must-read 2025 health book that lends a new and fact-based perspective on what it means to live a fulfilling life. Rather than focusing solely on happiness, Oishi argues psychological richness and varied experiences add depth and vibrancy to our lives. Drawing on research, personal stories and real-world examples, this book challenges conventional wisdom and invites readers to embrace a fresher, more authentic approach to pursuing a "good life."

Eat

Did you know hot chocolate tastes different around the world? Here are a few cultural twists on the cozy classic you might like to try this winter.

Mexican Champurrado : Thick, rich and spiced, champurrado blends chocolate with masa harina (corn dough), piloncillo (unrefined cane sugar) and cinnamon. The layered flavors pair perfectly with tamales.

: Thick, rich and spiced, champurrado blends chocolate with masa harina (corn dough), piloncillo (unrefined cane sugar) and cinnamon. The layered flavors pair perfectly with tamales. Italian Cioccolata Calda : This dessert-like hot chocolate is made with dark chocolate, milk, sugar and a touch of cornstarch. It's luxuriously thick and often eaten with a spoon.

: This dessert-like hot chocolate is made with dark chocolate, milk, sugar and a touch of cornstarch. It's luxuriously thick and often eaten with a spoon. Colombian Chocolate Santafereno : A savory-sweet combo, this drink is prepared with cinnamon and cloves and is traditionally served with slices of mild but salty white cheese dropped directly into the cup.

: A savory-sweet combo, this drink is prepared with cinnamon and cloves and is traditionally served with slices of mild but salty white cheese dropped directly into the cup. Hojicha Hot Chocolate: A roasted green tea from Japan, hojicha's nutty flavor blends beautifully with white hot chocolate for a toasty treat.

Follow

If @cityscenecolumbus isn't on your Instagram feed already, now's a great time to hit that follow button. Another year of local finds, event highlights and scroll-worthy content awaits!

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.