Avatar: Fire and Ash, Maggie; Or, a Man and a Woman Walk Into a Bar, and Christmas sangria

Hitting theaters Dec. 19, Avatar: Ash and Fire carries on director James Cameron's epic sci-fi saga set on the moon Pandora, expanding the world beyond the dense rainforests and expansive oceans of the first two films to introduce new regions, cultures and conflicts. As Jake and Neytiri's family continue to grapple with the grief of Neteyam's death, the RDA's colonization efforts intensify, forcing them to confront a new and aggressive clan – the Na'vi, or Ash People. With the introduction of new moral complexities and darker themes, this installment deepens the saga's exploration of grief, survival and consequence – a visually-ambitious and emotionally-charged middle chapter to the five-part chronicle.

Maggie; or, A Man and a Woman Walk Into a Bar by Katie Yee follows an unnamed, Chinese American woman whose life unravels when she discovers her husband's affair, and, shortly afterward, is diagnosed with cancer. Upon the discovery, she cheekily names the tumor Maggie, after the other woman. Told in fragmentary, witty prose, the novel traces her journey through heartbreak, illness and self-reclamation as she talks with her tumor, writes a playful "Guide to My Husband" for Maggie (the woman) and reconnects with her children through Chinese folklore. With sharp humor, tender reflection and unforgettable voice, this book transforms tragedy into defiant comedy – a feat that earned it the Barnes & Noble 2025 Discover Prize, awarded to standout debut authors.

With National Sangria Day falling on Dec. 20, there's no better time to mix up a Christmas sangria, adding to your array of holiday sweets and sips. With seasonal fruits, warm spices and a splash of liqueur, this festive favorite is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Here's an easy recipe to follow courtesy of Sugar & Soul:

Ingredients:

750 mL Merlot (or your red wine of choice)

2 1/2 cups cranberry juice

1 cup orange juice

1/2 cup simple syrup

1/2 cup blackberry brandy

1/2 cup Chambord

2 cups lemon-lime soda

2 oranges, sliced

1 cup cranberries

6 cinnamon sticks

Rosemary sprigs for garnish

Directions:

Combine all ingredients except for the soda and ice together in a large pitcher and chill in the fridge for at least 6 hours, preferably overnight.

Add the ice and soda just before serving and garnish with rosemary sprigs for a festive presentation.

For other five-star Christmas sangria recipes, check out Spice in My DNA or Julie's Eats & Treats' white sangria recipe.

This week, we're following @inagarten, or Barefoot Contessa, for the best last-minute holiday recipes, winter cocktails and edible gift ideas.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.