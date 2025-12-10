Oh. What. Fun. or Ella McCay, A Grave Deception and holiday pop-up bars

Watch – Special Edition: In or Out

In

Now available on Prime Video, Christmas comedy-drama Oh. What. Fun. centers around Claire (Michelle Pfeiffer), a holiday-season matriarch who always keeps her family festive – until one Christmas, when they accidentally leave her behind. Fed up with their unappreciativeness, she sets off on her own spontaneous adventure, leaving her family in chaos as they scramble to save the celebration. With a star-studded cast and a heartfelt message, this movie prompts us all to recognize the unsung heroes behind family get-togethers and reflect on the true meaning of holiday spirit.

Out

Hitting theaters on Dec. 12, Ella McCay follows a young and bright, idealistic politician (Emma Mackey) who unexpectedly becomes governor of her state just as complicated family drama resurfaces and threatens to derail her career. Even in her daunting new role, Ella's family may just be her biggest challenge yet. A timely dramedy complimented by a powerhouse ensemble – including Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Kumail Nanjiani and others – this film perfectly blends sharp wit, emotional depth and director/writer James. L. Brooks' signature mix of comedy and heart.

Bonus recommendation: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) is returning to theaters for a limited time starting Dec. 12 in honor of its 25th anniversary. Check your local AMC or Cinemark for showtimes.

Read

A Grave Deception, the sixth installment in Columbus-based author Connie Berry's Kate Hamilton Mystery Series, follows main protagonist and antiques expert, Kate, and her detective husband, Tom, as they investigate a string of modern crimes with ties to a 14th-century cold case. When archeologists excavate the perfectly-preserved corpse of a woman – murdered and pregnant – Kate is tasked with identifying her and her killer, if possible. But, when the body of the lead archeologist followed by a third body are both found at the dig site, Kate and Tom must race against time to solve the mystery before another grave gets added to the count. Rich with historical detail and dual-timeline suspense, this novel can be read alone or enjoyed alongside the series' previous installments.

Get to know the author: Click here to read more about Berry and her writing inspirations.

Eat

This time of year, Columbus' bar scene transforms into a wintery wonderland thanks to its many pop-ups – where tinsel-draped lounges, seasonal cocktails and twinkling lights set the mood for holiday fun. From cozy igloos and vintage-style decor, to inventive menus and merry mixology, these pop-up bars offer the perfect mix of tradition, whimsy and plenty of holiday spirit (both festive and bottled). Here's a few places to toast to the season:

Santa Baby Holiday Bar at The Junto

Ebenezer's at The Bottle Shop

Miracle Pop-Up at The Citizen's Trust

Tracksuit Taproom at Columbus Brewing Company

For a full list of holiday pop-up bars around Columbus, click here.

Follow

This week, we're following lifestyle icon @marthastewart, specifically for her famous eggnog recipe. No holiday is complete without it – cheers!

