FYR Short North, The Fabelmans and The Boys From Biloxi

Eat!

FYR Short North is bringing a new dining experience to the Short North Arts District. Based entirely on humanity's primal way of cooking, gathering together around a fire, FYR is dedicated to simultaneously providing a fresh and ancient experience led by head chef Sebastian La Rocca. Check out our review of the restaurant here.

Watch

Directed by – and based loosely on – world-renowned director Steven Spielberg’s life, The Fabelmans tells the story of Sammy Fabelman. Sammy dreams of becoming a filmmaker while navigating some unsupportive family members along with the trials and tribulations of youth. The film is now in theaters.

Boys from Biloxi Cropped - 1

Read

The choice between friends, family and lifestyle is never an easy one to make. However, in the novel The Boys From Biloxi by award-winning legal fiction author John Grisham, this is the situation that Keith Rudy and Hugh Malco find themselves in. Keith and Hugh grew up as best friends, however, their paths split when the two boys decide to follow in their father’s footsteps: a prosecutor and a crime boss.

