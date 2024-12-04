The City and Its Uncertain Walls, BrewDog and Cross

Read

Expand The City and Its Uncertain Walls

Written by Haruki Murakami and originally published in Japan, the English translation of The City and Its Uncertain Walls was released on November 19. The novel follows a protagonist returning to a mysterious walled city from his past in order to find his lost lover, where he grapples with the fragmented memories and the surreal boundaries of his own mind. As he navigates this enigmatic world, the narrative delves into universal questions about how we construct meaning in life and reconcile with the passage of time. Murakami’s signature blend of the fantasy and reality creates a haunting atmosphere that feels surreal yet personal.

Eat

Expand BrewDog

Tired of cooking after Thanksgiving? Brewdog has unleased its Festive Bottomless Brunch, a perfect excuse to enjoy a holiday meal without the hassle this weekend. The menu includes all-you-can-drink mimosas and other holiday beverages such as spiked hot chocolate and beer-mosas to enjoy while you brunch. Its brunch menu includes a range of options, from brisket breakfast tacos to loaded breakfast fries. Looking to kick things up a notch? Enjoy one of Brewdog’s private igloos while you dine, which are available through January 12 at DogTap Columbus, BrewDog New Albany and BrewDog Franklinton.

Watch

Expand Cross

For decades, forensic psychologist and detective Alex Cross has dominated the mystery genre with bestselling tales of crime fighting​. With 34 novels, Cross is certainly a beloved character, and although there have been a few different film adaptations throughout the years, the newest Prime Video has been regarded by many critics as the best adaptation thus far. Cross presents a fresh adaptation on the series, exploring real-world issues through an authentic character. The series follows Cross as he pursues a serial killer with his partner, John Sampson. With an engaging plot filled with suspense and drama, Cross keeps viewers hooked from start to finish.

Follow!

Expand nytbooks

As the temperatures drop, it's the perfect time to curl up with a good book. This week, we're following @nytbooks for the perfect book recommendations to cozy up with this weekend.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.