A Man Called Otto, Atlas of the Heart, Tudie’s Cookies and Sweets

Eat!

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Tudie’s Cookies and Sweets in Clintonville. This locally-owned bakery, which opened in June 2022, has a little something for everyone. Indulge the sugar cravings with cookies, brownies and cinnamon rolls or try a quiche with a coffee for a savory fix.

Watch

Based on the novel A Man Called Ove by Fredick Backman, A Man Called Otto follows the grouchy and retired Otto (Tom Hanks) as he tries to end his own life after his wife dies. However, his attempts are repeatedly interrupted by his new neighbors that just moved in across the street. As he begrudgingly finds himself on new adventures, he begins to find new hope in life and the meaning of love.

Read

2022 Goodreads Choice Award Winner in the Nonfiction category, Atlas of the Heart by Brene Brown researches 87 emotions that make up the human existence and explores how those emotions contribute to forming meaningful relationships. With illustrations by Gavin Aung Than, the book examines the psychology behind feelings and reveals how different reactions to those feelings can strengthen or damage emotional literacy.

