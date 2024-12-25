Good Lookin' Cookin', Taj on Fifth and New Year's Eve

Read

Expand Good Lookin' Cookin'

Cook alongside a country icon with Dolly Parton’s newest cookbook, Good Lookin’ Cookin: A Year of Meals. In the cookbook, Dolly and her sister, Rachel, share more than 80 recipes, including Southern classics such as country ham and strawberry shortcake. The sisters share tips for hosting the perfect holiday dinner party or birthday celebration along with their tasty recipes. With family stories, cozy dishes and helpful entertaining tips, Good Lookin’ Cookin gives a glimpse into the Parton family alongside delicious dishes.

Eat

Expand Taj on Fifth

Taj on Fifth is one of the newest additions to the Grandview dining scene. The bistro and bar opened in September, offering a new approach to Indian cuisine. Using spices made in-house, fresh ingredients and traditional cooking techniques, Taj brings a modern flair to classic Indian dishes. With a complete bar and dining space and a covered patio, Taj is perfect for date nights, a special celebration or a casual dinner. However, for those craving a night in, Taj also offers carryout. Share small plates, such as fried salmon sticks and chicken tikka salad, or large plates, such as its signature grilled masala lamb chop and Taj stuffed paneer.

Watch

Expand New Year's Eve

Looking for a guilty pleasure to enjoy before the ball drops? The 2011 romantic comedy, New Year’s Eve, follows the lives of several people on New Year’s Eve in New York City as they encounter a variety of obstacles. Directed by Garry Marshall, the film resembles his other holiday films, Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, which also feature an ensemble cast with split stories. Although the plotline may not have high-stakes drama or dramatic twists, its impressive cast list (including Zac Efron, Halle Berry and Jon Bon Jovi, to name a few) and multiple storylines make for a fun and comforting movie to end the year with.

Follow!

End the year with a kick, and follow @hotones. In the celebrity talk show, host Sean Evans interviews celebrity guests while they eat wings that get spicier with each question. Find out who recently took the hot seat!

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.