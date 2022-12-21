Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Maid: A Novel and the Mercury Diner

Mercury Diner Cropped - 1

Eat!

Parsons Ave. recently added a new cosmic-meets-retro style diner to its list of prominent eateries. The Mercury Diner is the latest concept from restaurant group A&R Creative. Enjoy a unique diner experience for breakfast or lunch as the wide-ranging menu is sure to satisfy your cravings. The other-worldly menu features a-la-carte breakfast options along with classic plates and hand-crafted sandwiches. Indulge yourself with some alcohol-infused ice cream floats or shakes. Alcohol-free options are available for your kids to enjoy as well.

Glass Onion Cropped - 1

Watch

The beautiful country of Greece is the landscape for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Follow world-famous detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he attempts to unravel the mystery behind a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends. This star-studded cast, including Edward Norton and Kate Hudson, puts on a memorable performance in an unforgettable setting. Murder is at the center of this mystery as tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) hosts a murder mystery weekend at his mansion, the Glass Onion. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is available now on Netflix.

Looking for more recommendations: Subscribe to WeekendScene for the best events in central Ohio and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Maid Novel Cropped - 1

Read

Good Reads has announced its list of 2022 choice-read winners and included The Maid: A Novel. This Clue-like, locked-room mystery is as heartwarming as it is intriguing. After the passing of her Gran, 25-year-old Molly Gray must navigate her way through life by herself for the first time. Struggles with social skills and misreading the intentions of others create fear of the unknown for Molly as she works to take back control of her life. All is not what it seems at Molly’s new job cleaning at a hotel as she finds herself at the center of an investigation into the death of a wealthy businessman. Unlikely friends come to her aid as they attempt to uncover the truth behind this mystery. You won’t want to put this one down as it will have you reading on the edge of your seat.

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read the rest of WeekendScene.

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.