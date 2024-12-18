The Long Island Compromise, Forno Speakeasy and Carry-On

Read

Long Island Compromise

On the list of The New York Times 100 Notable Books of 2024 is The Long Island Compromise, a novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner. The novel begins in 1980, when Car Fletcher, a wealthy businessman, is kidnapped in his driveway and held for ransom. As his wife scrambles to save him and is forced to involve the whole family, the ordeal scars the entire family for life. In the decades following, the novel follows the three children, detailing the ways each child was impacted by the familial trauma. In the backdrop of suburban Long Island, the novel is a sharp social commentary that unpacks a complex family dynamic from split perspectives.

Eat

In October 2023, Forno Kitchen + Bar unleashed Forno Speakeasy, a hidden bar under the main dining area. This holiday season, the speakeasy has been revamped into a Holiday Chalet. The retro ski lodge pop-up opened on November 29 and is open until January 5. The chalet offers holiday cocktails such as Banana Nog, spiked hot chocolate and more. You can also pair your holiday cocktail with delicious fondue. Stop by Thursday through Sunday this holiday season for a hidden taste of the holidays.

Watch

Carry-On is a new Netflix original that has quickly become the most-watched debut on Netflix this year. The thriller is set at an airport and follows a young TSA agent as he is blackmailed to let a mysterious item pass through TSA. Taking place on Christmas Eve, the film has holiday undertones mirroring that of Die-Hard, with a thrilling plot filled with suspense and action. The film also features big names, with Taaron Egerton as the lead and Jason Bateman as the mysterious traveler.

Follow!

nglwithkylie

With the NFL season ramping up, this week, we are following Kylie Kelce's new podcast, @nglwithkylie. Each Thursday, Kylie releases episodes that give a glimpse into her life, from football to parenthood to everything in between.

