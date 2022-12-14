Avatar, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Pablo’s Havana Café

Cubano Cropped - 1

Eat!

Looking for a little taste of Cuba? Look no further than Pablo’s Havana Café at North Market Bridge Park. Owner Pablo Taura has curated his menu to serve Cuban recipes passed down through five generations. Pablo’s delivers an authentic and delicious Cuban cuisine experience that will leave your mouth watering for more. From sandwiches to dinner plates and deserts, Pablo’s Havana Café will leave your stomach feeling satisfied. Stop in for breakfast, lunch or dinner as Pablo’s wide-ranging menu will provide a number of options for you throughout the day.

Watch

James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster film Avatar changed the direction of visual effects in the movie industry. Over 10 years later, the Navi and their home planet of Pandora make their triumphant return to the big screen in Avatar: The Way of Water. Re-acquaint yourself with Jake Sully, a former marine who’s now integrated himself into the Navi community and started a family of his own. Jake, Ney’tiri and the rest of the Navi must engage in war when an ancient foe resurfaces, threatening the peaceful existence of the Navi once again.

Read

Goodreads recently announced their books of the year as voted by millions of users, and atop the Fiction category was Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Best-selling author Gabrielle Zevin examines the digital world of video game design and the notion of immortality. After reconnecting with childhood friend Sadie Green in a chance encounter, Sam Masur, a Harvard student, sets out on a collaborative effort to find success in the video game industry. While Sam and Sadie find success almost overnight, the fame and joy are followed by tragedy and heartbreak. Spanning over thirty years, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow examines the need for connection and, inevitably, the need to be loved. A 21st century love story that is unlike any you’ve read before.

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.