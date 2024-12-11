Be Ready When Luck Happens, Saddleberk and Black Doves

Read

Feeling hungry for a memoir this weekend? Check out Food Network icon Ina Garten’s inspiring account of how she became the Barefoot Contessa. Be Ready When Luck Happens chronicles Garten’s tumultuous journey to becoming a cooking legend, from her difficult upbringing to career changes to writing 13 bestselling cookbooks. With her captivating storytelling and crucial life lessons, Garten’s story is not just for foodies. In this bestselling memoir, Garten reveals how hard work, determination and just a little bit of luck allows you to achieve your dreams.

At North Market Bridge Park’s Saddleberk, customers can shop for fresh produce, top quality meat, pantry items and more, all under one roof. Saddleberk brings Ohio-raised Berkshire pork to Bridge Park, from pork loins to brats. However, the butcher also offers other high-quality cuts, such as bone-in ham and steak. For those looking to grab a quick bite without turning on the grill, Saddleberk also offers a menu of sandwiches and sides. The menu consists of various seasonal sandwiches, such its Jalapeno Popper Smash Burger or its Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Sandwiches rotate frequently, so stop by Bridge Park this weekend to see what’s new at the shop.

Dive into a holiday spy thriller this weekend with Netflix’s newest series. Starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw, Black Doves follows Helen Webb, a politician’s wife and secret agent who discovers her lover has been murdered. Webb teams up with an old friend (Whishaw) to stay safe. Set in London during the holiday season, Black Doves keeps things seasonal, but it is certainly not your average Christmas flick.

Find holiday cheer with social media's pug of the year! Doug the Pug has been an internet icon for years, and this week, he met one of country's biggest stars for a holiday collaboration. Follow @itsdougthepug to see how he's celebrating the holidays this year.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.